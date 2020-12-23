Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor Sparton for $380 million.

Elbit said Wednesday that its U.S. subsidiary Elbit Systems of America had signed a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. for the acquisition of Sparton. Sparton Parent, Inc.—formerly known as Striker Parent 2018—an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. bought Sparton in March 2019.

The Elbit transaction is conditioned on various closing conditions, including receipt of U.S. regulatory approvals, the pursuit of which could encompass a number of months, Elbit said.

Headquartered in De Leon Springs, Fla., Sparton is a developer, producer and supplier of electronic systems supporting Undersea Warfare for the U.S. Navy and allied military forces.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented, "The acquisition of Sparton will strengthen Elbit Systems of America's capabilities and will enable expansion of activities in the naval arena. We believe this acquisition will be beneficial for both Elbit Systems' and Sparton's employees and customers."