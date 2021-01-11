Elbit tapped for $166m UK MOD Contract for the Future Naval Training Program

Elbit Systems Ltd. subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Ltd. won a $166m contract from the UK Ministry of Defence for the Royal Navy Future Naval Training Programas part of the Fisher consortium led by Capita plc. The contract will be performed over a 12-year period.

The program calls for the transformation and modernization of the shore-based training of the Royal Navy including the establishment of the Future Submarine School. As the provider and integrator of training solutions for the Consortium, Elbit Systems UK will develop and deliver a new Combat Systems Operator Trainer in the Future Submarine School and modernise and manage legacy synthetic training systems across the Royal Navy.