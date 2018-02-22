GD Electric Boat Wins Funds for Future Sub R&D

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded $8,788,219 for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00023 to previously awarded contract (N00014-13-C-0187) for the future submarine science and technology research effort. Electric Boat will perform investigations to develop and demonstrate technology for Navy submarines. With the award of this modification, the total cumulative value of this contract is $23,453,010. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (44 percent); Groton, Connecticut (29 percent); Pawcatuck, Connecticut (20 percent); Airmont, New York (3 percent); Canonsburg, Pennsylvania (1 percent); and future performance in Mystic, Connecticut (3 percent). Work is expected to be completed Dc. 31, 2018. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $825,000 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under Office of Naval Research Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) 12-001 Long Range BAA for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology. Since proposals will be received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.