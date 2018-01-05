Marine Link
Friday, January 5, 2018

Boreal Orders Electric Ferry at Vard

January 5, 2018

Boreal’s new car and passenger ferry will sail on fully electric battery power from January 2020 (Image: Mult-Marine)

Boreal’s new car and passenger ferry will sail on fully electric battery power from January 2020 (Image: Mult-Marine)

Shipbuilder Vard Holdings Limited said it has been awarded a contract to build a new car- and passenger ferry due for delivery to Norwegian public transport operator Boreal in the third quarter of 2019.

 
The vessel will ply the Norwegian fjords powered by a fully electrical battery solution for continuous electric operations.
 
Vard said the vessel’s hull will be constructed at one of its Romanian yards, Vard Braila, and final delivery will take place from Vard Brevik in Norway.
 
Designed by Multi Maritime, the ferry will measure 74 meters in length with a beam of 14.2 meters, with capacity for up to 60 cars and 199 passengers and crew.
 
The ferry is expected to enter service in January 2020, crossing Kvanndal-Utne at the west-coast of Norway, where Boreal has secured a nine-year contract with the Norwegian government.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News