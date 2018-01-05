Boreal Orders Electric Ferry at Vard

Shipbuilder Vard Holdings Limited said it has been awarded a contract to build a new car- and passenger ferry due for delivery to Norwegian public transport operator Boreal in the third quarter of 2019.

The vessel will ply the Norwegian fjords powered by a fully electrical battery solution for continuous electric operations.

Vard said the vessel’s hull will be constructed at one of its Romanian yards, Vard Braila, and final delivery will take place from Vard Brevik in Norway.

Designed by Multi Maritime, the ferry will measure 74 meters in length with a beam of 14.2 meters, with capacity for up to 60 cars and 199 passengers and crew.

The ferry is expected to enter service in January 2020, crossing Kvanndal-Utne at the west-coast of Norway, where Boreal has secured a nine-year contract with the Norwegian government.