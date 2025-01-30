Elomatic Acquires Finnish Cruise Vessels Refit Firm

Finland-based consulting and engineering company Elomatic has acquired Ablemans LCS (ALCS), a compatriot company specializing in cruise vessel refits, dockings and technical services.

The acquisition of ALCS will enhance Elomatic’s offerings for shipowners, providing a full suite of technical services and solutions.

ALCS brings experience in managing refit and retrofit projects for the shipbuilding industry, expanding Elomatic’s service capabilities beyond design solutions.

By combining ALCS’s expertise in fleetwide conversions and technical upgrades with Elomatic’s expertise in fuel and energy efficiency solutions, the company is now equipped to offer a comprehensive solution package to help shipowners manage the increasingly demanding sustainability goals of the marine industry.

With this latest acquisition, Elomatic can expand its offerings into areas such as battery energy storage systems (BESS), air lubrication systems (ALS), scrubber conversions, future fuel upgrades, and life-saving appliances.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Elomatic’s strategic development and the beginning of a new chapter in shipowner and operator technical services from concept to completion.

“Elomatic and ALCS consolidation will set the stage for future growth and innovation in marine engineering to support the maritime industry's transition to greener, more sustainable, and more efficient operations,” said Rami Hirsimäki, Senior Vice President, Marine at Elomatic.