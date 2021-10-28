'Emission-free' Swedish Ferry to Sport Battery, Hydogen-based Fuel Cell Power

Echandia secures order for the world's first emission-free high-speed catamaran – planned for commercial traffic in Stockholm

Stockholm-based Echandia signed an agreement to supply what is touted as the 'world's first' emission-free high-speed catamaran with an integrated battery and hydrogen-based fuel cell system for Green City Ferries AB, a ferry planned for commercial traffic in Stockholm.

The installation is scheduled to take place in the autumn of 2022 and the agreement is worth approximately $1.6m for Echandia.

The agreement is for the Beluga24 model ferry, which is designed by Teknicraft in New Zealand and the Italian Studio Sculli and is built in carbon fiber by Green City Ferries north of Stockholm.

“Sweden has been lagging behind internationally when it comes to electrifying shipping, but now the pace is increasing here as well," said Magnus Eriksson, CEO, Echandia. "The ferry will be equipped with an integrated system with both batteries and hydrogen, which is significantly more energy efficient compared to solutions with separate systems.”

Magnus Eriksson, CEO, Echandia