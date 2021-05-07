Engage Marine Orders Three Tugs from Damen

Damen Shipyards Group said it has been awarded a contract by Australia-based Engage Marine for the delivery of three new tugs.

Engage Marine will operate the three tugs to provide towage services for the Port of Abbot Point. The company has recently been awarded a Non-Exclusive Towage Licence by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation.

According to Damen, its ASD Tug 3212 will bring to the contract excellent seakeeping behavior, superb maneuverability and outstanding towing characteristics – with 85 tonnes bollard pull.

As a vessel from Damen’s standardized portfolio, the shipbuilder constructs the ASD Tug 3212 for stock in order to facilitate rapid delivery. As a result, Damen will deliver the three tugs to Engage Marine in the third quarter of this year.

Engage Marine CEO, Mark Malone, said, “Damen’s ability to deliver on time, high quality assets with dedicated support during the build, delivery process and locally, once in operation, give us confidence in reliability from the start. The design promotes crew comfort, operational capability and energy efficiencies, all high on Engage Marine’s list of providing sustainable towage services. A modular approach to IMO tier III NOx requirements also means we can deliver on environmental commitments well into the future.”