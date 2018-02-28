Sotzing Joins Sea Machines as Engineering Director

Related News

Cummins Unveils New EPA Tier 3 Marine Generator

Cummins Inc. has expanded the power range of its U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 certified marine generator product line.

Flex LNG Reports 4Q Profit

Norway-listed shipowner Flex LNG reported a net profit of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a net…

MV Kobi Ruegg Joins Fugro Survey Fleet

A 58-meter, multi-role survey vessel MV Kobi Ruegg has joined Fugro’s fleet and is set to begin her first project in the…

New Condition & Performance Monitoring Application for Maritime

Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, announced yesterday the Arundo Condition…

Tech File: New Cylinder Pressure Sensor Helps Optimize Large Engines

The shipping sector is constantly striving to optimize the efficiency of large engines. This endeavor calls for new approaches…

Nor-Shipping Partners with ‘Lifesaver’ Mercy Ships

Leading maritime event week Nor-Shipping has announced that Mercy Ships has been selected as its new charity partner. The global organisation…

Demanding Times for DSC Dredge

The dynamic dredge builder navigates a complicated dredge building market by augmenting an impressive array of standard equipment…

British Ports Association Comments on UK’s Future Border Arrangements

The British Ports Association has consistently supported the Government’s ambition for frictionless trade with the EU post-Brexit…

Tech File: Fuel Monitoring Matters

Whether you choose distillates, liquefied natural gas (LNG) or scrubbers to meet the new International Maritime Organization…

Mediterranean Shipping Company Cleans Up Durban Cargo Spill

When a freak storm hit the Port of Durban on 10 October 2017, two cargo containers holding plastic nurdles were dislodged…

Rolls-Royce to Equip UK Navy's Type 26 Warships

Rolls-Royce Canada said it has won a contract with BAE Systems for its mission bay handling technology for the U.K. Royal…