Dover Launches Windrock Enterprise

Dover Energy Automation announced the launch of a new enterprise solution that has the power to simplify a multitude of challenges that executives face while evaluating equipment reliability and efficiency across the enterprise.

The press statement says that the remarkable value of Windrock Enterprise is found in its ability to provide real-time remote visibility of an entire fleet of assets at the same time.

This is a dramatic improvement compared to the previously limited and incongruent views of data that would be collected from singular pieces of equipment whose connection methods isolated them from the remainder of the fleet.

Essentially, from any computer or mobile device in the world, enterprise stakeholders with proper credentials will have on-demand access to a modern and intuitive dashboard where they can gain crucial insights about the immediate health of all of their assets.

Having this level of visibility enables executives to make more informed decisions on key performance indicators (KPIs) that are based on common asset performances. This metric-based decision-making can help unlock widespread optimization opportunities across the enterprise.

Windrock Enterprise utilizes Microsoft Azure IoT Technologies. The solution also leverages the Azure Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to provide IoT solutions in the rigorous world of industrials.

The robust IIoT ecosystem of Windrock Enterprise is designed to enable customers to solve previously unsolvable problems with progressive technology. Ultimately, enterprises will have the ability to proactively avoid catastrophic scenarios, cut costs, maximize safety, and increase performance oversight, flexibility and responsiveness.