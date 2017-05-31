Marine Link
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Dover Launches Windrock Enterprise

May 31, 2017

Photo supplied by Dover Corporation

Photo supplied by Dover Corporation

 Dover Energy Automation announced the launch of a new enterprise solution that has the power to simplify a multitude of challenges that executives face while evaluating equipment reliability and efficiency across the enterprise.

 
 
The press statement says that the remarkable value of Windrock Enterprise is found in its ability to provide real-time remote visibility of an entire fleet of assets at the same time. 
 
 
This is a dramatic improvement compared to the previously limited and incongruent views of data that would be collected from singular pieces of equipment whose connection methods isolated them from the remainder of the fleet. 
 
 
Essentially, from any computer or mobile device in the world, enterprise stakeholders with proper credentials will have on-demand access to a modern and intuitive dashboard where they can gain crucial insights about the immediate health of all of their assets. 
 
 
Having this level of visibility enables executives to make more informed decisions on key performance indicators (KPIs) that are based on common asset performances. This metric-based decision-making can help unlock widespread optimization opportunities across the enterprise. 
 
 
Windrock Enterprise utilizes Microsoft Azure IoT Technologies. The solution also leverages the Azure Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to provide IoT solutions in the rigorous world of industrials.
 
 
The robust IIoT ecosystem of Windrock Enterprise is designed to enable customers to solve previously unsolvable problems with progressive technology. Ultimately, enterprises will have the ability to proactively avoid catastrophic scenarios, cut costs, maximize safety, and increase performance oversight, flexibility and responsiveness.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News