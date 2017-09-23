MOL Issues "Safety, Environmental and Social Report 2017"

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced the publication of its Safety, Environmental and Social Report 2017 on September 21, 2017.

The Safety, Environmental and Social Report 2017 proactively discloses the MOL Group's initiatives on environment, society, and governance (ESG). This year's report contains special features on the materiality (issues to address) that the group should emphasize.

Special Feature 1: CSR Dialogue, Special Feature 2: MOL Group Environmental Vision 2030, Special Feature 3: Promoting Environmental and Emission Free Businesses/ 'ISHIN NEXT' Project, Special Feature 4: Roundtable Discussion: MOL Group's Workstyle Reforms.

Special Feature 1 describes how the Environmental Vision 2030 was set under the New Management Plan that regards Environment as the management strategy. And Special Feature 4 explains purposes/topics about Workstyle Reforms.

The MOL Group aims to grow sustainably with society while earning the trust of stakeholders.