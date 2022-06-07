EPS Plans to Order Ammonia Dual-fuel Gas Carrier from HHI

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) announced it intends to order an ammonia dual-fuel gas carrier that will be built at South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for delivery as early as 2025, as shipowners explore emissions-reducing alternative fuels on their path to decarbonization.

At the Posidonia trade fair in Athens on Monday, the Singapore-headquartered shipowner signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HHI, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) stating the dual fuel ammonia tanker—which could be midsize, large or very large—will be registered under the Singapore flag and ABS-classed.

According to EPS, the newbuild will be the first vessel fitted with MAN Energy Solutions G60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engine.

The use of ammonia eliminates carbon dioxide emissions, which make up the vast majority of overall greenhouse gas emissions. But, since no engine commercially available today can use ammonia as a marine fuel, vessels currently on order that are "ammonia-ready" will be able to switch from other alternative marine fuels following a major engine retrofit once ammonia engines become commercially accessible.

Cyril Ducau, EPS CEO, said, "We believe that our industry will need to rely on multiple solutions to steadily lower and eventually eliminate emissions. That's why it is critical for us to constantly invest and develop various alternative marine fuels in order to offer the right solution to the right segment at the right time. The use of ammonia as a marine fuel is the next logical step for EPS and the industry."

Over the next few years, EPS, which operates containerships, bulk carriers and tanker vessels, pans to add more than 60 dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, creating a fleet that will comply with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) emissions regulations and significantly lower the company's carbon footprint until cleaner energy sources become available. In addition to ammonia, it is also exploring the use of ethane, biofuels and methanol.

The MOU was signed by EPS CEO, Cyril Ducau; MPA Chief Executive, Quah Ley Hoon; HHI EVP of Initial Design Office, Seung-Ho, Jeon; Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Head Engineer of Initial Planning & Hull Initial Design, Yi-Hyo, Chung; HHI Engine & Machinery President & COO Marine Engineering & Energy Solution Engine & Machinery & SEMCo Business, Kwang-Hean, An; ABS Executive Vice President and COO Corporate Executive Office, John McDonald; and witnessed by Singapore Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport, Chee Hong Tat.