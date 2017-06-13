Rapp Deck Equipment for New Krill Vessel

Rapp Marine informs it will supply a complete electric deck machinery package for a new 130-meter-long krill vessel under construction for Aker BioMarine at Vard Group AS in Norway.

The total contract value is 1 billion NOK (Approximately US$118.5 million).

“This is our first delivery to a krill vessel,” said Tor-Idar Øye, Rapp Marine VP Sales. “With our delivery we will contribute to sustainable krill fishing and secure good earnings for this great vessel.”

All plans and specifications for the new vessel have been developed in cooperation with fishermen from Aker BioMarine and engineers from Vard Group AS, according to Aker BioMarine.

The new and innovative vessel is specially developed for sustainable harvesting in the Antarctic and will be equipped with the latest and most advanced eco-friendly technology. The vessel will be energy efficient and include a modern bio refinery for the processing of krill raw materials in the Antarctic.

“When we understand what standards are required for all systems onboard, it is with great pride that we announce our contract for design, manufacture and delivery of complete electric deck machinery, enthuses the proud VP Sales of Rapp Marine. In addition we will design the new vessels complete boom and rig construction,” Øye continued.

“The krill fishery in the Antarctic is one of the most sustainable fisheries in the world. Tight cooperation with our Norwegian partners in this project is key to delivering solutions that will contribute to raising the bar for sustainable harvesting. The innovative solutions on the new krill vessel will further help us take care of the ecosystem in which we work and ensure the future of the Antarctic fishery,” said Webjørn Eikrem, EVP Harvesting, Production and Supply Chain in Aker BioMarine.

“Krill fishing is environmentally certified. With electrical operation the environmental and work environment, such as noise, reduced emissions, efficient systems and much higher operational efficiency, are taken care of,” Øye said.

Construction began in May this year, and the vessel is expected to complete at the end of 2018.