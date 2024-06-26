Eric McAllister Departs McAllister Towing

New-York-based McAllister Towing on Wednesday announced that officer, director and shareholder Eric McAllister is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Eric and brother Buckley McAllister, the company’s president, represent the fifth generation of McAllisters to lead the 160-year-old, family-owned marine towing and transportation company—one of the oldest and largest in the U.S.

Eric has held several leadership positions through the years, including chief financial officer and vice president.

“I want to thank Eric for all of his contributions to the company during his many years here,” said Buckley McAllister. “Eric has been an integral part of the team here. We wish him the best of luck in his upcoming endeavors.”

Eric McAllister said, “I leave confident in McAllister’s future and have been very gratified in all of my work in my family’s business. The company has a rich history and a bright future. I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and evolve.”