ERMA FIRST Acquires Marine Water Treatment Specialists RWO

Greek headquartered ballast water equipment manufacturer ERMA FIRST said it has acquired German marine water treatment specialist RWO GmbH.

RWO provides water and wastewater treatment systems for ships, ports and offshore installations. Its product portfolio includes the treatment of drinking and process water, oily waters, ballast, wastewater as well as sales spare parts and services..

“This is a win for ERMA FIRST and a win for RWO’s customers and staff. We have acquired a world leader in water treatment systems for the shipping industry with a strong customer base and a reputation for excellence and reliability,” said ERMA FIRST managing director Konstantinos Stampedakis.

“All RWO products will continue to be made and engineered in Germany and there will be no changes to RWO’s engineering workforce or global aftersales network. Service agreements with all current customers remain unchanged,” Stampedakis added.