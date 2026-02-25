ESAB Launches Ruffian EMP 270G Engine Drive

In collaboration with Linde Gas & Equipment, ESAB announced that its new Ruffian EMP 270G EDW engine‑driven welding generator will make its official debut at CONEXPO‑CON/AGG 2026 and attendees can place orders directly in Linde’s booth (S63335). ESAB and Linde have also teamed up to offer exclusive, show‑only pricing during CONEXPO, which runs March 3–7 in Las Vegas.

The show special packages feature the Ruffian EMP 270G with an Sentinel A60 welding helmet, a Sentinel A60 helmet and a Thermal Dynamics Cutmaster 50+ hand-held plasma cutter, or the RobustFeed AVS voltage-sensing wire feeder.

Ruffian EMP 270G offers a multiprocess welding output of 270A at 100% duty cycle and 11kW of generator power through its multiple 120VAC and 240VAC auxiliary outlets. Assembled in Texas, the Ruffian EMP 270G combines ESAB’s next-generation inverter with the proven reliability of a made-in-America 23.5-HP KOHLER Command Pro CH730 gasoline engine. The machine is designed with a small footprint for service trucks and delivers smooth performance for MIG, flux cored, Stick and TIG welding.

Advanced Welding Performance

The Ruffian EMP 270G features an inverter which provides an easy-to-start arc in all welding modes, along with advanced controls to fine-tune the arc, such as Arc Force for Stick welding and Cables Calibration for MIG welding. It also includes synergic lines for fast and easy set-up. The Ruffian is designed for all processes and electrode types, including not only 7018, but also 6010/6011 and hardfacing electrodes. It can also carbon arc gouge with 3/16-in. carbon.

The Ruffian EMP 270G incorporates more than 100 customer-requested features in an engine-driven welding power source, starting with a seven inch TFT digital display. The number display and a high contrast screen allow operators to see parameters from long distances, while the user-friendly menu and advanced HMI (human-machine interface) make set-up and control easy.

Compact Power, Operator-Centric Design, Versatile Capabilities

Weighing 425 pounds with base mounting bolt holes and an 11-gallon fuel tank for hours of run time, the Ruffian EMP 270G is lighter and has a smaller footprint than other machines in its class. Its exterior is tested in the harshest environments to meet the highest global standards and is backed by a three-year warranty. Designed with fully removeable doors, it allows easy access to the battery and other internal parts and means changing the oil requires no tools and little time.

The Ruffian EMP 270G has four 120VAC 20A GFCI receptacles, one 240VAC (6-50R) dedicated outlet and another 120/240V hybrid outlet, all protected by circuit breakers and rubber covers. This auxiliary output can run grinders, drills, saws, lights, radio, air compressors, pressure washers, pumps, refrigerators, furnace blowers, microwaves, and light motors. It has a peak (or surge) output of 11kW for stronger starting performance and continuous output of 10.5kW.