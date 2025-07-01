ESG Wins Bid to Build Washington State Hybrid Electric Ferries

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson announced he has selected the $714.5 million bid from Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group to build three new 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries.

“We’re restoring domestic service to pre-pandemic levels years ahead of schedule, improving crew retention, and soon will bring our first hybrid-electric vessel into service,” Governor Ferguson said. “After careful consideration and conversations with legislative leaders, I believe Eastern is the best option to build these critically important vessels at a fair cost to our taxpayers.”

“As we follow Governor Ferguson’s direction to focus on service, it’s exciting, as we restore additional vessels on three routes, to also move forward with constructing new ferries,” said Deputy Transportation Secretary for WSF Steve Nevey.

The contract award comes after a comprehensive year-long process of advertising, pre-qualifying shipyards, and answering shipyard requests for clarification. Two shipyards submitted bids. Eastern’s bid was 6% lower than WSF’s own engineer’s estimate, and significantly lower than the other bidder.

The shipyard bid is only part of the new build process. There is an additional approximately $150 million for the first vessel for owner-furnished equipment, construction management, WSF crew training, and risk contingencies. This brings the cost of the first vessel to approximately $405 million, the second to $360 million, and the third to $325 million, as contingency risk decreases with lessons learned from each previous construction.

WSF continues to prioritize workforce recruitment, retention and training efforts to help stabilize the system.

The budget signed by Governor Ferguson invests more than $39 million for crew hiring, retention and training. WSF’s apprenticeship program has helped turn the tide on staffing: WSF is now hiring enough skilled crew to replace those retiring.