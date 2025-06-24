EST-Floattech Expands Octopus Portfolio with New Battery Modules

EST-Floattech, Dutch energy storage systems provider for maritime and industrial applications, has expanded its Octopus Series with the introduction of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery modules.

With the latest addition the company aims to address the market demand for battery systems based on another chemical configuration.

The new Octopus LFP ESS is engineered for large scale battery systems, and works together seamlessly with the Octopus Series Battery Management System (BMS).

The newly introduced LFP is based on the advancements made in recent years, especially in terms of the energy density and cost per kWh, offering thermal stability, longer lifecycle performance, and enhanced safety.

With the expected long cycle lifetimes, the LFP modules are suited for vessels discharging by day and charging overnight. Each module delivers a nominal voltage of 52V, a capacity of 233Ah, and is designed for scalable integration into larger battery systems of multiple MWh’s.

The modular rack design is flexible in both height and width and includes integrated ventilation to ensure optimal thermal performance of the battery system. The decision for air cooling is an advantage compared to liquid cooling. There are no risks for leakage, less maintenance is needed and it limits the weight, according to EST-Floattech.

The LFP modules are part of the Octopus Series and its agnostic platform. Therefore, the battery system will be fully integrated with the Octopus Series Battery Management System (BMS).

“We understand that different vessels have different energy profiles. LFP gives us the ability to serve applications with a high energy capacity demand and long discharge and charge cycles with a robust, safe, and cost-effective solution, without compromising on our commitment to reliability and quality. The development of LFP is the logical step for EST-Floattech to cater the growing demand for different chemistries by shipyards and shipowners,” said Mark Witjens, CEO of EST-Floattech.