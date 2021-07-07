Ever Given Settlement Says Neither Side Should Make Further Demands

A settlement between the Suez Canal and the owner and insurers of the Ever Given container ship stipulates that neither party would make further demands, the head of the canal authority said on Wednesday.

Osama Rabie told reporters that the agreement included the payment of a lump sum, without giving further details. He said the SCA would not change rules for passage of ships in bad weather, but that the Ever Given’s grounding had accelerated plans for the waterway’s expansion.





(Reporting by Nadeen Ebrahim and Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Aidan Lewis)