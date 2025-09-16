Everett Ship Repair Acquires Puget Sound’s Largest Dry-Dock

Everett Ship Repair, LLC (ESR), a provider of ship repair and conversion services in the Pacific Northwest, announced the acquisition of the floating dry-dock Hercules. The dry-dock was towed from San Diego by Baydelta using Delta Deanna, their tug built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders. Hercules is now the largest dry-dock in Puget Sound and represents a milestone in ESR’s commitment to expanding regional ship repair capacity for commercial and government operators across the West Coast.

The Hercules expands ESR’s capabilities, allowing the company to accommodate larger vessels than ever before. With a lifting capacity of 35,000 LT, an inside beam of 135', and a length of 820', the dry-dock will enable the safe docking of some of the West Coast’s largest ships. This acquisition reinforces ESR’s position as a critical resource to the West Coast maritime industry and strengthens its ability to serve the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, continued support of Washington State Ferries and a wide range of commercial vessels.

Hercules joins Everett Ship Repair’s other two dry-docks, the Faithful Servant (7,500LT) and the Emerald Lifter (1800LT). The dry-dock will be starting operations in October following the recertification of the dry-dock’s crane and commissioning of all of the dry-dock’s systems following the sea tow.