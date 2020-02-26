Evergreen Line Launches New Digital Platform

Taiwanese container transportation and shipping company Evergreen Line has launched a new digital platform designed to provide customers with seamless booking capabilities and greater access to integrated trade services.

Evergreen Line said in a press note that GreenX platform provides a digital portal for Evergreen customers to get instant quotes and book secured space with prioritized equipment supplied by the carrier.

From the time of its soft launch last month, GreenX has received nearly 2,000 sign-ups via this one-stop digital platform, demonstrating customers’ interest in executing their bookings and trade services digitally.

The digital platform is powered by BlueX Trade, a neutral freightech supplier that has been involved in building leading ocean cargo networks, now linking the shipper community with Evergreen Line services.

At this initial stage, Evergreen Line will be offering GreenX facilities on routes from Asia to North America, Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America, Middle East, Australia, South Africa and Intra Asia trade lanes, the carrier said.

Evergreen Line said GreenX is desigend to benefit customers such as enterprise shippers (BCOs), NVOCCs and freight forwarders, giving them the ability to book within minutes directly with Evergreen Line, breaking the traditional rules of contract negotiation which needs to be carried out in advance with volume commitment. GreenX offers spot rates with secured space, giving customers the flexibility to make bookings at most convenient times.

Essential information such as route searches, instant freight quotes and bookings are just a few clicks away and are no longer limited by standard working hours, location or traditional communication channels.

GreenX also empowers customers to make payments, submit VGM (Verified Gross Mass) and Bill of Lading instruction online, accelerating customers’ ability to manage all shipping procedures on one single digital platform.

Striving to deliver an integrated container logistics solution and bring enterprise shippers a seamless experience throughout their supply chain, Evergreen said that in addition to a digital booking platform, GreenX customers will be able to access trade services such as freight financing, insurance, customs brokerage, trucking and warehousing in the near future.