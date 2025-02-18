Evergreen Places $3.2B Order for 11 LNG Dual-Fuel Container Ships

Taiwanese container shipping firm Evergreen Marine Corporation has ordered 11 new LNG dual-fuel container ships from South Korean and Chinese shipyards, whose combined worth is up to $3.2 billion.

On February 12, Evergreen disclosed two orders for 11 container ships, each with a 24,000 TEU capacity.

The company placed an order to South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean for six vessels, and to CSSC Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in China for the remaining five vessels.

Evergreen will pay between $265 million and $295 million per unit, totaling up to approximately $1.77 billion for six vessels to be built at Hanwha Ocean and around $1.47 billion for five containerships at GSI.

The new containerships will have LNG dual-fuel propulsion.

The deliveries are expected to start around 2028.