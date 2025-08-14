Everllence and MEYER RE Cooperate on Methanol Retrofits

MEYER RE has established a strategic partnership with Everllence to advance methanol retrofit solutions in the maritime industry.

The collaboration focuses on the retrofitting of existing Everllence four-stroke engines and vessels, providing a practical solution for shipping companies transitioning towards greener fuel alternatives.

Germany-based MEYER RE provides after sales support for cruise ships throughout their entire service life, modernization measures as well as the implementation of sustainable solutions and maintenance.

Henning Jongebloed, Head of Sales at MEYER RE, said: "The challenges for cruise ships are substantial. Retrofitting cruise vessels is a relatively new concept, as these ships function like small cities with complex subsystems. A holistic approach is necessary - changing an engine or fuel alone is not enough. That’s why teaming up with experienced partners is crucial to ensuring that the entire system functions seamlessly, including energy production."

The partnership aims to develop a comprehensive roadmap outlining the technical and operational steps required for the transition to methanol as a primary fuel source. This includes vessel retrofitting, infrastructure development for methanol fueling, and the establishment of industry-wide safety standards and best practices.



