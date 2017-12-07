Marine Link
Thursday, December 7, 2017

Excelerate Buys EXMAR’s Share in Four FSRUs

December 7, 2017

(Photo: EXMAR)

(Photo: EXMAR)

Excelerate Energy has acquired the full 50 percent shares held by EXMAR in four companies, Excelerate NV, Explorer NV, Express NV and Excelsior BVBA, each owners of the respective Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU) registered under the same names, and all four of which are under a long-term time charter to Excelerate Energy.

The sale of the first three companies has been completed, while the sale of EXMAR’s shares in the fourth company, Excelsior BVBA, remains subject to approval by JV partner Teekay LNG and company lenders.

George B. Kaiser, majority owner of Excelerate Energy, said, “We are pleased through this transaction to increase and enhance our investment in Excelerate Energy and its floating LNG regasification business as we continue to see great opportunities in the coming years.”

EXMAR said proceeds of the sale were used to pay back the outstanding third party loans, with a balance paid on EXMAR’s account today. This transaction will generate for EXMAR approximately $100 million of cash after debt repayment and a profit of approximately $90 million.

Nicolas Saverys, CEO of EXMAR, said, “With this capital reallocation EXMAR will be perfectly positioned to further focus on regasification barges, shipping and offshore."

EXMAR Shipmanagement NV, a 100 percent affiliate of EXMAR, will continue to perform ship management services for the nine FSRUs owned by Excelerate Energy.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News