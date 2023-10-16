Exmar Orders Ammonia-Powered Midsize Gas Carriers

Exmar LPG has ordered two ammonia-powered Midsize Gas Carriers (MGCs) from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea.

According to the company, a joint venture between EXMAR and Seapeak, the ships will be the first-ever oceangoing vessels to be propelled by dual-fuel ammonia engines, allowing for close to zero emissions trading when using ammonia.

The engines will be delivered by Swiss marine power company WINGD, and the fuel supply system by Finland-based Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Carl-Antoine Saverys, Executive Director at EXMAR, said: “As leading global transporters of ammonia, we are proud to be developing vessels with an operational carbon footprint reduction of 90%, which significantly exceeds the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s emissions reduction targets. This is possible thanks to the decades of experience of EXMAR’s operational and technical teams, and the joint effort and contribution of all our project partners."

Carl-Antoine Saverys, Executive Director at EXMAR (Image Credit: Exmar)

The 46,000-cbm MGCs are scheduled for delivery in early 2026.

"Throughout the design and development phase of the vessels, meticulous attention has been given to operational safety when introducing a toxic substance into the engine room. A risk-based design appraisal conducted by classification society Lloyds Register, combined with input from our seasoned crews and accepted by the Flag State (Belgium), has been paramount during the process and will continue to guide further design enhancements," Exmar said.

Exmar said that with over four decades of know-how in handling ammonia cargoes, "the company and its dedicated seafarers are confident in their ability to navigate safely and successfully using this new zero-carbon shipping fuel."

Engines

WinGD confirmed Monday it would deliver ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engines for the two 46,000m3 LPG/ammonia carriers to be built for EXMAR LPG BV.

The two 52-bore X52DF-A engines will be delivered in Q2 2025 and will be among the first of WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled engines to enter service.

"The order represents WinGD’s entry into an emerging market for ammonia-fuelled gas carriers. Such vessels have traditionally been early adopters of new power technology using their cargoes as fuel, and the ammonia transport market is projected to surge over the next few years as global demand for the carbon-free fuel and hydrogen carrier accelerates," WinGD said.

WinGD Director of Sales, Volkmar Galke said: “Ammonia is set to become a mainstream sustainable marine fuel and energy carrier by mid-century, and we are delighted to be working with EXMAR to ensure that the vessels carrying the cargo will be among the first to use it. Thanks to close cooperation with the owner, shipyard, engine builder Hyundai Heavy Industries and other stake holders, WinGD’s X52DF-A will be available soon – not just for ammonia carriers but also for a range of other vessel types that can benefit from ammonia as a fuel.”

According to WinGD, the X-DF-A range will feature high-pressure ammonia injection supplemented by a low targeted dose of pilot fuel, around 5%. Its performance and fuel efficiency will be similar to that of WinGD’s equivalent sized diesel-fuelled X-Engines, in both ammonia and diesel mode.

No after-treatment for N2O emissions is foreseen, with selective catalytic reduction assuring Tier III NOx compliance on either fuel. The X-DF-A range will span WinGD’s entire portfolio, with early orders also received for the 72-bore variant. The entire range has been approved in principle by Lloyd’s Register, meaning that owners can already incorporate X-DF-A engines into their newbuilding plans today, WinGD said.