Sunday, December 31, 2023
Expert BWTS Team Secures Grant from Transport Canada

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 29, 2023

Source: Mouawad Consulting

Mouawad Consulting, Boll & Kirch, bestUV, KraftPowercon and Lower Lakes Towing, have received CAD 5 million from Transport Canada towards a project aimed at addressing technical challenges surrounding the installation, operation, and maintenance of ballast water management systems (BWMS) on vessels operating within the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River (GLSLR) region.

"The significance of this grant cannot be overstated. Through our partnership with Mouawad Consulting, Boll & Kirch, KraftPowercon and Lower Lakes Towing, we aim to explore innovative technologies that ensure compliance and sustainability in ballast water management. This project aligns with our core values of environmental responsibility and technological advancement," said Dr. Ir. Léon Janssen, R&D Director at bestUV.

