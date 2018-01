A large fire has been extinguished on board a push boat near Vicksburg, Miss., the U.S. Coast Guard said.



The fire broke out in the engine room of uninspected towing vessel George King near mile marker 390 on the lower Mississippi River on Thursday morning.



The nine crew on board were able to safely disembark, and no injuries or pollution have been reported.



The Coast Guard said it is working with local agencies to continue monitoring the vessel.