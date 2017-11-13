Eye-share and Eiger Marine form a partnership to offer the best invoice automation system to maritime customers in Greece and Cyprus.

Eye-share partners with Eiger Marine. This partnership forms part of our strategy to partner and co-operate with leading providers of business process improvement solutions for the maritime sector in order to reach new, important customer segments.

The alliance will offer customers in the maritime sector a complete solution for invoice and document automation with Eye-share’s main product; eye-share Invoice.

“eye-share Invoice is used in 44 countries worldwide and is tailor-made for the shipping industry. The partnership with Eiger Marine is a great opportunity to reach out locally to Greece and Cyprus. The Greek and Cypriot shipping community with hundreds of shipping companies thrive by using the best products available in the field, and eye-share Invoice is just the perfect fit for these companies”, Torhill Gysland Falnes, Managing Director of Eye-share says.

Eiger Marine specializes in offering process improvement solutions to the maritime business community. They assist their clients in integrating their Operations, Technical and Crewing departments with their Finance & Accounting function. They offer a wide variety of financial and non-financial solutions, to cover the diverse maritime industry’s needs.

Eye-share AS provides software for electronic processing of invoices and other documents, and are providing solutions to over 500 customers in 44 countries worldwide. Our solutions are integrated with all leading ERP systems. Electronic document handling also means shorter processing times, better control, automation and mobility. Eye-share’s solution is generic and can be used for all types of documents.