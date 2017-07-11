Marine Link
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Schneider Joins FarSounder Board

July 11, 2017

John Schneider (Photo: FarSounder)

John Schneider (Photo: FarSounder)

Cruise ship marine operations expert John Schneider is joining the board of directors at FarSounder, Inc. 

Over the last 12 years, Schneider has worked in the cruise ship segment of the marine industry as fuel and energy optimization manager (Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises), superintendent engineer (Celebrity Cruises), and as vessel manager for ResidenSea’s residential passenger vessel The World. In this position, he was responsible for the overall management of the vessel within the marine operations department reporting to both WSM and to ResidenSea's Senior Management.

Schneider has utilized FarSounder’s sonar systems since 2010 in his role as vessel manager for Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM).

Schneider received his BS Degree in Marine Engineering from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1977 as well as attaining USCG license for Chief Engineer of Motor or Steam or Gas Turbine Vessel of Any Horsepower. Prior to entering the cruise ship sector, he sailed for 20 years as chief engineer on board U.S. flagged oil tankers and container ships.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News