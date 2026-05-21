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Friday, May 22, 2026

Feadship Unveils Project 104 Yacht Images

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 21, 2026

  • Image courtesy Feadship
  • Image courtesy Feadship
  • Image courtesy Feadship Image courtesy Feadship
  • Image courtesy Feadship Image courtesy Feadship

Feadship released new imagery of the 101.20-m Project 1014 following the yacht’s recent sea trials in the North Sea, offering a closer look at the yacht’s profile and detailing.

Designed by British studio RWD, Project 1014 is defined by elegant, uninterrupted lines, with a focus on integrating the yacht into its surroundings rather than imposing on them.

Light and water play across the deep navy hull, while subtle bronze detailing adds warmth and refinement. The interior is a collaboration between RWD and the Paris-based studio Chahan Design. Naval architecture was developed by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture.

Project 1014 arrived at Feadship’s northernmost yard in November 2024 and was transformed into a finished superyacht under the watchful eyes of the yard’s Director, Sijbrand de Vries, and a team of 450 employees.

Image courtesy Feadship

  • Project 1014 Steel hull and aluminium superstructure
    Length overall: 101.20 m (332’)
    Beam overall: 15.20 m (49’10”)
    Draught (loaded): 4.30 m (14’1”)
    Naval architect: Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architects
    Exterior design: RWD
    Interior design: RWD / Chahan Interior Design
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