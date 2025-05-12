Ferguson Marine Welcomes New CEO

Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd has officially welcomed Graeme Thomson, who began his tenure as CEO at the beginning of May. Thomson, who started his career as an electrician by trade and got into shipbuilding as an apprentice, has extensive construction and shipbuilding experience. He joined Ferguson Marine from Babcock where he was Program Director, overseeing the delivery of Type 31 Royal Navy frigate program.

Thomson has dedicated his early days to getting to know the people at Ferguson Marine, setting out his vision for the business and familiarizing himself with its operations. This has involved spending his first couple of weeks in role speaking to staff and key stakeholders to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the shipyard.

“It is a real privilege to officially join Ferguson Marine as Chief Executive Officer," aid Thomson. "The yard has a proud history and legacy, and its people are central to its future success. Over the coming months, I look forward to spending more time with colleagues across the business to see what we can do jointly to make things better for Ferguson Marine and, most importantly, secure some new opportunities."

The shipyard's immediate priority under Graeme’s leadership is the build and delivery of MV Glen Rosa along with its efforts to secure work for the shipyard and modernize its infrastructure and equipment.