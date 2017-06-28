Fernback to Lead C-MAP

Marine navigation technology company C-MAP announced that Sean Fernback has been engaged as Chief Executive Officer of Digital Marine Solutions Holding AS and the C-MAP Group. Fernback will focus on strengthening the product portfolio and developing and implementing the company’s strategic initiatives to further grow the Commercial and Recreational divisions of the business.}



Most recently, Fernback was CEO of the open platform locations company HERE, which he led for two years including managing its divestiture from parent company Nokia. Prior to that, Fernback led engineering and product development for the consumer division at TomTom. Fernback has a background in new technology innovation and has held several leadership positions in the field, notably: Chief Technology Officer of Boardbug Ltd, Chief Engineer of Pogo Technology Ltd. and founder and CEO of Motionworks.