Fincantieri to Build Two Cruise Ships for Carnival’s AIDA Cruises

Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation, valued over $2 billion, for the design and construction of two new cruise ships for AIDA Cruises.

This marks the first time that Fincantieri will build cruise ships for AIDA Cruises, thus reinforcing its strategic partnership with Carnival Corporation.

The units are scheduled for delivery in early 2030 and late 2031. Each will feature approximately 2,100 guest cabins and will be equipped with multi-fuel engines, capable of operating LNG, Bio-diesel, and future sustainable fuels, in line with the industry's decarbonization goals.

Fincantieri has delivered throughout its history a total of 75 cruise ships to Carnival Corporation across its portfolio of cruise lines, further strengthening the long-standing collaboration between the two companies.

“We are honored that our long-standing partner Carnival Corporation has selected Fincantieri to build ships for AIDA Cruises for the first time in our history.

“This milestone confirms our ability to serve the entire Carnival Corporation portfolio, while ensuring long-term term visibility for our shipyards. These new ships will embody the most advanced technologies for sustainability and efficiency, further strengthening Fincantieri’s and Carnival Corporation’s roles as leaders in cruise industry innovation,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.