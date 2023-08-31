Fincantieri Completes Two Refits for Crystal Cruises

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced it has completed the parallel modernization of two cruise ships for Crystal Cruises. The first vessel, Crystal Serenity, rejoined the owner’s fleet on July 20, and the second, Crystal Symphony, was delivered in recent days.

The contract was finalized in December 2022, and, after an initial phase committed to engineering development, works lasted for about five months significantly raising the level of amenities and accommodations on board. The hotel part of the ships—including both public areas and suites and guest rooms—were upgraded, deeply affecting the systems part as well, in order to lengthen the operational life, Fincantieri said.

On each ship, three decks were transformed with the installation of more than 100 new suites and guest rooms that were two, three and sometimes four times the size of the previous 230. Another 100 were completely modernized, without changing their size. The ships' casinos were removed to make room for new lounges.

Aspects related to environmental sustainability have also been upgraded, with particular reference to wastewater treatment and energy recovery systems. Finally, the hulls were treated with ecosilicone paints, which reduce friction and fuel consumption.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri said, “This is one of the most important orders managed at our Arsenale Triestino San Marco, allowing us to further consolidate Fincantieri Services’ leadership in the refitting and refurbishment sector globally, which will grow a lot in the coming years due to the ongoing digital and green revolution”. Folgiero concluded, “Supporting as a technology partner the re-launch of a brand like Crystal is a very significant achievement, which starts in the best possible way the relationship with a client like Crystal that today refers to a shipowner we know very well as Manfredi Lefebvre D'Ovidio.”

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony have a length of nearly 240 meters, a gross tonnage of about 51,000 tons, and a maximum capacity that now stands at about 740 and 606 passengers respectively.