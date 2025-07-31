Fincantieri Delivers Multi-Purpose Frigate to Italian Navy

Fincanteri has delivered the multi-purpose frigate Emilio Bianchi to the Italian Navy, the tenth FREMM-class vessel to be completed under the European Multi-Mission Frigate program.

The frigate was commissioned from Orizzonte Sistemi Navali under the Italian-French international cooperation agreement, the contract for which was stipulated with OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement).

The delivery of the Emilio Bianchi completes the construction of the Enhanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) naval vessels of the FREMM Program, one of the most ambitious European initiatives in the naval defense sector.

Launched in 2005, the first vessel was delivered in May 2013. The program envisioned the construction of ten vessels, four in General Purpose configuration, four Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) configuration, and two in Enhanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) configuration.

In line with the objectives of the FREMM project, two additional next-generation frigates in the EVOLUTION version, designated FREMM EVO, are currently under construction at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano. Delivery of the first unit is scheduled for 2029 and the second in 2030.

The Emilio Bianchi is equipped with the most advanced systems produced by Fincantieri, Leonardo, MBDA, and Elettronica. Like the other FREMM vessels, it is characterized by high flexibility of deployment and the ability to operate in all tactical situations.

The vessel is 144 meters long, 19.7 meters wide, and has a full load displacement of approximately 6,700 tons. She can reach a speed of over 27 knots and has a maximum capacity of approximately 200 people on board.