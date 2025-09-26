Fincantieri Delivers Star Princess LNG Cruise Ship

Fincantieri and Princess Cruises celebrated the delivery of Star Princess, the second LNG-powered (liquefied natural gas) cruise ship in Princess Cruises’ Sphere Class, at the Monfalcone shipyard.

The ceremony was attended by Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises, Mauro Bordin, President of the Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Ester Fedullo, Prefect of the Province of Gorizia, Luca Fasan, Mayor of the Municipality of Monfalcone, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, Biagio Mazzotta, President of Fincantieri, Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 178,000, Star Princess—sister ship to Sun Princess, delivered in 2024 by the Monfalcone yard—is the second largest vessel ever constructed in Italy and the second LNG-powered cruise ship that Fincantieri has built for this shipowner. It is also the second dual-fuel vessel, primarily powered by liquefied natural gas, to officially join the Princess fleet.

The new vessel will accommodate approximately 4,300 people and is based on a next-generation platform which features several new systems designed to enhance the energy efficiency of the ship.