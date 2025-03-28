Fincantieri Lays Keel for Reagent’s Next-Gen Cruise Ship

Fincantieri has held a keel laying ceremony for Seven Seas Prestige, the ultra-luxury cruise ship being built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The keel laying ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera, in Venice.

Seven Seas Prestige is the first of two next-generation ultra-luxury cruise ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

During the event, three specially chosen coins were welded onto the bottom of the ship as part of a longstanding maritime tradition and a symbol of good luck and blessing for the vessel.

With a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and a length of 257 meters, Seven Seas Prestige will accommodate approximately 850 passengers in 434 spacious suites, offering one of the highest guest-to-space ratios in the industry.

The ship will embody sophistication and refinement that is the epitome of timeless elegance, integrating the most advanced environmental technologies and introducing new accommodation categories, new dining and many more incredible experiences for luxury travelers.