Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Contract for Third Constellation-class Frigate

The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that Fincantieri Marinette Marine is on contract to build a third Constellation-class Frigate, the future USS Chesapeake.

This announcement follows last month’s successful critical design review of the first-in-class FFG-62, which is nearing the start of construction. The value of this contract option is approximately $536 million.

“We are pleased with the award, and our focus remains on working with the Navy to build the best frigate in the world,” said Fincantieri Marine Group President and CEO Dario Deste.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine received the initial frigate contract in April 2020 for the lead ship and nine additional options. Last year the Navy exercised the first option, giving FMM the opportunity to build the second ship, FFG-63, the future USS Congress. The initial FFG contract was valued at $5.5 billion, if all options are exercised.

Fincantieri is nearly complete with its $300 million construction and renovation project aimed at enabling construction of two frigates each year. Last month saw the dedication of one of the newest buildings in the shipyard, ‘Building 34’, where two 500-ft. ships can be erected and finished side-by-side in a climate-controlled environment.

All of the Fincantieri shipyards in Wisconsin are hiring, and the company unveiled a new paid apprenticeship program last week.