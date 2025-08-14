Fincantieri Sues Insulation Producer

Fincantieri has sued an Owens Corning company for fraud, claiming it was sold faulty fire-retardant panels.

Two ships subsequently needed repairs that delayed their launch and another nine ships are affected, both cruise and military vessels.

The suit was filed in Ohio last month, and Fincantieri is asking for over $100 million in damages and citing the reputational harm it caused due to media coverage and launch delays.

The company claims that Owens Corning subsidiary Paroc sold the panels knowing they were faulty.

The issue came arose when the launch of MSC’s Explora I was delayed. The delivery, initially scheduled for June 29, 2023, was postponed by 21 days.

Media reports indicate that tests undertaken by Danish maritime authorities revealed that the panels could only withstand flames for 45 minutes, not 60 minutes, and were therefore not meeting certification standards.



