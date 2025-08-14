Marine Link
Friday, August 15, 2025

Fincantieri Sues Insulation Producer

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 14, 2025

file photo © Tamme Wichmann / Adobe Stock

file photo © Tamme Wichmann / Adobe Stock

Fincantieri has sued an Owens Corning company for fraud, claiming it was sold faulty fire-retardant panels.

Two ships subsequently needed repairs that delayed their launch and another nine ships are affected, both cruise and military vessels.

The suit was filed in Ohio last month, and Fincantieri is asking for over $100 million in damages and citing the reputational harm it caused due to media coverage and launch delays.

The company claims that Owens Corning subsidiary Paroc sold the panels knowing they were faulty.

The issue came arose when the launch of MSC’s Explora I was delayed. The delivery, initially scheduled for June 29, 2023, was postponed by 21 days.

Media reports indicate that tests undertaken by Danish maritime authorities revealed that the panels could only withstand flames for 45 minutes, not 60 minutes, and were therefore not meeting certification standards.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Internal & External: Inland Barge Industry Powers the U.S. Economy

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week