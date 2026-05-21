Fincantieri, Teijin Partner on Composite Bulkheads for Ships

Fincantieri and Teijin Automotive Technologies have signed an agreement to develop non-structural composite bulkheads for maritime vessels, as shipbuilders seek lighter materials and new design solutions for civil and naval ships.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Teijin Automotive Technologies, a European unit of Japan’s Teijin, will lead engineering and industrialization activities with support from Italy’s Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders.

The companies said the initiative will focus on integrating advanced composite materials into shipbuilding to reduce vessel weight and improve functional integration while meeting maritime safety and operational standards.

The bulkheads will use a composite material patented by Italian aerospace company Aeronautical Service, which has already received non-combustibility certification required for onboard maritime applications.

Fincantieri said it is already collaborating with Aeronautical Service to support wider adoption of carbon-based composites and advanced technologies in civil and military shipbuilding.

“This agreement confirms our role as a pioneer in driving the evolution of shipbuilding towards the best available technologies and high-performance solutions beyond the steel.

“By advancing the adoption of next-generation materials, we are enabling lighter vessels with enhanced performance, while opening the way to new design possibilities that were not previously achievable, particularly in the naval domain,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

“We are proud to work with Fincantieri to bring advanced composite materials into the future of shipbuilding. Together, we aim to enhance safety and sustainability while driving innovation across the maritime industry,” added Uwe Brinkmann, General Manager of Teijin Automotive Technologies Europe.

Fincantieri said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to expand the use of advanced materials across its shipbuilding portfolio and modernize vessel design and manufacturing processes.