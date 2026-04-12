Firming Baltic Dry Index is Headwind for Recyclers

The single most consequential development of Week 15 came out of Washington, not the recycling yards, reports cash buyer GMS. President Trump’s decision to delay planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure by five days, alongside comments describing talks with Iran as “productive,” triggered the sharpest oil reversal since the conflict began.

The Baltic Dry Index rose to 2,139 by April 8, continuing a recovery that began from the March trough and extending to its highest level since early March. Capesize earnings improved as a Brazil-to-China iron ore window opened, with the BCI C3 Brazil-to-Qingdao route briefly breaking above USD 30/metric ton for the first time since July 2024.

Panamax and supramax both held gains. For ship recycling, a firming Baltic Dry Index is a headwind on the supply side. Vessel earnings continue to provide incentive to trade, not recycle.

Lower fuel costs may eventually undermine trading economics for older vessels, but the move is still too recent to trigger immediate recycling flows. Owners are unlikely to react to a single week’s volatility. The Q1 backlog of tonnage remains in place, with conditions improving but not yet compelling.

Bangladesh has both the financial capacity and the pre-monsoon urgency to absorb tonnage immediately. India and Pakistan are in their strongest structural positions of the year. The question, as it has been since the Iran war began, is when owners will act.











