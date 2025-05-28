First Battery-Electric Ferries in U.S. Selects its Propulsion Package

Wärtsilä will supply the electric propulsion system for three fully battery-electric, high-speed ferries that will operate in the San Francisco Bay area, the first full-electric high-speed ferries to operate and be built in the USA. The order with Wärtsilä has been placed by the shipyard All American Marine (AAM), on behalf of San Francisco Bay Ferry, California’s largest public ferry operator. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2025.

The three zero-emission vessels will be the first delivered as a part of San Francisco Bay Ferry’s Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program, a suite of projects to transition the agency’s fleet to zero-emission propulsion technology. They will operate on new routes that connect two of San Francisco’s fastest growing neighbourhoods, Treasure Island and Mission Bay, to SF Bay Ferry’s Downtown S.F. ferry hub. Wärtsilä will work within the REEF project team to finalise the vessel and charging system concepts.

Wärtsilä’s scope of supply is for the full electric propulsion system. This includes the energy and power management system (EPMS), the integrated automation system (IAS), batteries, DC Hub, transformers, E-Motors, and the shore power supply. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery commencing in 2026, and the first vessel is expected to join the ferry fleet in early 2027.

Aurora Marine Design delivered the initial concept design of the vessels to SF Bay Ferry. Teknicraft is then responsible for the detailed design of the vessels which will be built to USCG Subchapter T standards. The vessels will operate at 24 knots, powered by dual 625-kilowatt electric motors. The ferries will be 100 feet long with 26-foot beam and a 5.9-foot draft.



