First Fleet of 3000 DWT Hopper Barges Launches at Brazil Shipyard

On May 7, 2025, the first in a groundbreaking fleet of 3,000-ton deadweight hopper barges, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., was officially launched at Juruá Shipyard in Manaus, Brazil. The event marked a milestone in LHG Mining’s river transportation initiative in South America.

This inaugural barge is part of a 400-unit fleet commissioned by LHG Mining to enable the efficient, sustainable transport of high-grade iron ore from Corumbá, Brazil, to export terminals in Uruguay. The cargo will travel over 2,500 kilometers along the Paraná–Paraguay Waterway, a vital inland corridor connecting Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay to the Atlantic Ocean.

A total of four shipyards across Brazil have been contracted to construct the fleet. The successful launch at Juruá Shipyard represents a significant first step.

Each convoy is comprised of 16 barges (8 rake and 8 box barges) pushed by a high-powered inland RApide pushboat, also designed by Robert Allan Ltd. Each convoy will transport over 50,000 deadweight tonnes of iron ore, matching the capacity of a typical Supramax ore carrier.

The launch event brought together representatives from LHG Mining, Robert Allan Ltd., equipment suppliers, and local authorities, celebrating the start of a bold new chapter in regional logistics.

Principal particulars of the hopper barges:

Rake barge

Length overall: 61 meters (excluding fenders)

Breadth, moulded: 15 meters

Depth, moulded: 4.27 meters

Maximum draft: 3.96 meters

Deadweight at maximum draft: nominally 3100 DWT

Box barge