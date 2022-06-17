Flensburger Shipyard Launches RoRo Ferry Newbuild

Newbuilding 782, a new 210-m RoRo ferry dubbed Tennor Ocean, was launched June 17, 2022, the first launch since the economic restart of Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG).

The RoRo ferry was commissioned by IVP Ship Invest. The company is part of the Tennor Group of founder Lars Windhorst, which is also the owner of the shipyard. IVP Ship Invest is in talks with various international interested parties about a possible charter or sale of the ferry.

“For me, today’s launch is a sign and symbol of a strong future for FSG. It is thanks to the great shipbuilding expertise of the shipyard and the commitment of the employees that we are able to celebrate this day. Incidentally, this also puts us in a position to be able to make an important contribution to the ‘turnaround’ proclaimed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz with regard to equipping the navy,” said Windhorst.

“With the newbuilding 782, our team has once again proven that it builds technically sophisticated vessels for an economically successful deployment,” said Philipp Maracke, Managing Director of FSG. He also referred to the importance of Northern Germany as a maritime location and announced: “We will apply for the contract to build the research vessel ‘Polarstern II’. In doing so, we are open to the formation of a shipyard consortium. It is important to us to bring this highly sophisticated newbuilding to Germany and Schleswig-Holstein.”

On more than 4,000 lane metres spread over four decks, MV Tennor Ocean, which is intended for freight transport, can accommodate 279 trailers.



Before the christening of “MV Tennor Ocean”: Philipp Maracke, CEO of FSG, Simone Lange, Mayor of the city of Flensburg, and Lars Windhorst, founder Tennor (from left). Photo: Marianne Lins/FSG