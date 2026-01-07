FMD Wins IDC USCG Contract for Welin Lambie Davit

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), announced that Welin Lambie has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery Contract (IDC) to provide aftermarket support for Welin Lambie davits installed across the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) fleet. This contract ensures access to OEM-quality parts and support services to ensure fleet readiness and the long-term reliability of critical launch-and-recovery systems.

The framework contract was signed in July 2025 and includes a base year with four one-year options, extending potential support through 2030. Each option year is pre-priced to provide predictable costs and streamlined procurement, allowing the Coast Guard to rapidly secure OEM parts, technical services, overhauls and new davit systems as operational needs arise.

Davit systems are life-critical components on USCG vessels that enable the safe launch and recovery of rescue craft for interdiction, search-and-rescue and maritime security missions. As a long-standing supplier to U.S. naval forces, and with more than 70 davits delivered to USCG, Welin Lambie has established a strong reputation for engineering robust, precision-built davit solutions that ensure safe and dependable launch and recovery operations.

The contract will also leverage the capabilities of Fairbanks Morse Defense’s Federal Equipment Company (FEC), which have developed specialized expertise in overhauling U.S. Coast Guard davit systems. This integrated approach ensures rapid turnaround, improved lifecycle management and direct access to factory-certified technicians.