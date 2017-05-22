DNV GL Rolls Out Forecasting Platform

DNV GL has announced its launch of Forecaster NOW, the industry’s first forecast on-demand web portal with e-commerce enabled transactions.

Forecaster NOW is part of a suite of DNV GL subscription-based short-term forecasting services which also includes: Forecaster Live, Forecaster Plus and Forecaster Solutions.

“Power grids and markets will continue their rapid transformation to a low carbon system,” said Craig Collier, head of forecasting for the Americas at DNV GL.

Craig added: “Accurately knowing when and how much generation will come from variable sources such as wind and solar with increased flexibility is crucial for operators, utilities, and ISOs in maintaining reliability, enabling increased penetration, and achieving a low-cost system.”

Forecaster NOW provides users with on-demand forecasts of select power markets with hourly resolution to seven days. Easily accessible on the web, Forecaster NOW aims to provide energy traders, plant operators and other stakeholders with immediate estimates of future wind and solar plant energy production.

These instant forecasts help energy traders validate trading instincts, and inform O&M managers which assists them with maintenance scheduling as well as offering a critical ‘second opinion’ energy forecast

Now in its 15th year, DNV GL’s Forecaster suite offers the most comprehensive set of forecasting capabilities available.