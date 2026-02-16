Foreign Fishers Caught off Australia Thanks to Tip-Off

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has seen early results under Operation BROADSTAFF, intercepting two foreign fishing vessels in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait over the weekend before illegal fishing activity could occur.

Launched last week, Operation BROADSTAFF is designed to deter, detect and disrupt illegal foreign fishing in Australian waters.

On 14 and 15 February 2026, during intelligence led patrols, ABF officers from Maritime Border Command (MBC), working with partner agencies, intercepted two suspected illegal foreign fishing vessels in Queensland waters - one in the vicinity of Hawkesbury Island and the other near Thursday Island.

Following boarding and inspection by ABF officers, it was clear that illegal foreign fishing activity had not yet commenced.

Officers identified 175kg of salt and fishing equipment on one vessel, and 900kg of salt and fishing equipment on the second. After consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), the ABF undertook a legislative forfeiture, seizing the salt and fishing equipment. Both vessels were escorted from Australian waters.

Maritime Border Command Acting Deputy Commander Brooke Dewar said that one of the vessels had been sighted by a member of the public and reported to the ABF Thursday Island District Office.

“The ABF acknowledges the community’s close engagement with officers on Thursday Island and their role in supporting our situational awareness across the region,” Acting Deputy Commander Dewar said

“Local knowledge remains essential in the Torres Strait, with community members providing vital eyes and ears across their Sea Country as ABF officers continue engaging with local fishers and residents to strengthen two way communication and shared awareness of suspicious maritime activity.

“The weekend’s activities are a prime example of the effective working relationship the ABF has with remote communities.

“Our officers are working in earnest every day - on the water, in the air and in the community - to protect northern Australia and safeguard Sea Country.”

Operation BROADSTAFF remains ongoing, with further activity planned across the northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.

Since 1 January 2026, the ABF has intercepted 13 foreign fishing vessels in northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.



