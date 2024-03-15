Fortescue Conducts World's First ammonia Bunker Trial in Singapore

Fortescue has conducted the world's first ammonia marine bunker operation in the port of Singapore, the city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and the Australian mining company said on Friday.

The Singapore-flagged Fortescue Green Pioneer was loaded with liquid ammonia from an existing facility at Jurong Island's Vopak Banyan Terminal for the trial, Fortescue and MPA said in a joint statement.

The vessel is dual-fuelled and can adopt ammonia for bunkering in combination with diesel. Ammonia is among several alternative fuels that shippers are exploring to reduce emissions.

The trial was conducted over seven weeks and included the testing of ammonia storage systems, associated piping, a gas fuel delivery system, retrofitted engines and seaworthiness, according to the statement.

After the trial, the ship received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships and classification society DNV to use ammonia with diesel as a marine fuel.

Singapore's port authority has also shortlisted companies for an ammonia power generation and bunkering project on Jurong Island, and will eventually select a lead developer for the project.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jamie Freed)



