Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Upgrades Brave Tern with 1600t Crane

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) said it is upgrading another one of its vessels with a new larger crane to install foundations and all known next generation offshore wind turbines.

The company announced on Tuesday it has executed a firm contract with Huisman for a second 1,600t crane to upgrade Brave Tern. Installation is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Alexandra Koefoed, CEO, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, said, “As we announced in 2020, we have initiated an upgrade program for our existing fleet where Bold Tern is currently undergoing a major upgrade, including replacement of the crane. Brave Tern will be next in line and ready when the next generation turbines enter the market. As a leading turbine installation and service provider we continue to develop our teams and assets in order to remain a trusted partner for our clients in the years to come, as we see significant growth and great potential in offshore wind.”

In total, three FOWIC vessels will be upgraded, and the company also plans to order a newbuild. FOWIC said its investments aim to ensure the company's fleet remains competitive as the next generations of larger turbines enter into the growing offshore wind market.

The new cranes and sponsons installed will secure enhanced turbine transport and installation capacity and bring the three vessels on par with announced newbuilds. The vessels will be able to install the 13-15 MW turbines, but also bigger turbines if they come to market.

The ongoing upgrade and crane replacement works on Bold Tern at Keppel Fels in Singapore is said to be progressing according to plan and budget, and is expected to wrap up in 2022.