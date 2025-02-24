Frese FuelSave Available to the Cruise Market

Global Marine Management and World Wide Metric announced a new strategic agreement to offer Frese FuelSave, an advanced energy optimization solution, to the cruise market, helping them reduce energy consumption, lower emissions, and improve sustainability.

Frese FuelSave is a dynamic flow control solution designed to optimize energy usage with onboard cooling and HVAC systems. By ensuring precise temperature and flow control, it enables significant fuel savings and enhances overall system performance. This innovative technology aligns with the cruise industry’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and cost efficiency.

“This agreement with World Wide Metric allows us to expand the reach of Frese FuelSave to cruise operators seeking smarter, more efficient energy management solutions,” said Mark Meredith, Technical Director, Global Marine Management. “With increasingly stringent regulations and rising fuel costs, our collaboration provides a timely and impactful solution for the industry.”

World Wide Metric, a leading supplier of engineered solutions for the maritime sector, will leverage its extensive network and expertise to introduce Frese FuelSave to cruise lines and operators throughout North America.

“We are excited to partner with Global Marine Management to bring Frese FuelSave to the cruise market,” said Paul Switzer, Director of Marine, World Wide Metric. “This technology represents a game-changing approach to fuel efficiency, and we look forward to helping our customers enhance sustainability and reduce operational costs.”

With the cruise industry’s growing focus on green initiatives and energy-efficient technologies, this partnership positions Global Marine Management and World Wide Metric at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that support both economic and environmental goals.