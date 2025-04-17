Fugro, Damen Support the Royal Netherlands Navy With Surveillance Vessel and Crew

Fugro and Damen have teamed up to provide the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) with a surveillance vessel and operating crew.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has contracted this new partnership to enhance its marine security and surveillance capabilities. The RNLN will deploy the surveillance vessel to conduct security operations within the Netherlands’ North Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ), both above and below the water. Using advanced technology like uncrewed vehicles, it will enable the RNLN to monitor vessel activities in the North Sea and survey critical underwater infrastructure, such as cables and pipelines.

Fugro and Damen have established a joint venture to deliver the vessel and crew for a two-year charter, with an option to extend twice for another year (four years total). The charter agreement, awarded through a public tender, is set to begin in the first half of 2025. The vessel that will perform the charter is a Damen FCS 5009, which offers seakeeping abilities through its Sea Axe bow design, which was developed together with the Delft University of Technology.

This project has been funded by the North Sea Infrastructure Protection Program (PBNI) coordinated by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.